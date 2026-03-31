Tajikistan’s power system evolves with climate and infrastructure challenges - EDB
Photo: TATA Power
Regional power integration and energy infrastructure modernization in Tajikistan present chances to boost system efficiency and dependability, which in turn can support long-term economic growth.
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