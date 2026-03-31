Tajikistan commissions large coal mine in Isfara city
Photo: Press Service of the President of Tajikistan
Tajikistan has officially launched Coal Mine No. 8 of the "Angisht" OJSC, located in the city of Isfara. The mine was officially opened on March 31 by the president of Tajikistan as part of his ongoing working visit to Isfara city.
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