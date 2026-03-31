Kazakhstan’s Silleno partners with German firm for logistics complex in Atyrau

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. Silleno LLP, operator of the polyethylene production project in the Atyrau region of Kazakhstan, and Karl Schmidt Spedition GmbH & Co (KSS) have signed an EPC contract for the construction of a logistics complex, Trend reports via the company.

KSS will be responsible for engineering, procurement, and construction.

The proposed logistics complex is designed to manage up to 1.25 million tons of polyethylene pellets annually. This includes comprehensive functions such as packaging, storage, and shipment to both domestic and export markets through rail and road transportation.

The complex will feature 11 distinct facilities, including storage silos, a primary packaging and palletizing building, warehouses for finished products and materials, shipping zones, an administrative and operations building with a control room, a container terminal, a container repair workshop, open storage areas, and a transformer substation.

The project is scheduled for completion and commissioning by the end of 2028. It will also integrate advanced digital solutions to enhance automation and optimize logistics efficiency.

The polyethylene plant is being developed within the Karabatan industrial zone, part of the National Industrial Petrochemical Technopark Special Economic Zone in Atyrau. Production is expected to commence in 2029. The project entered its active construction phase on March 31, 2025, marked by the commencement of pile driving for the pyrolysis unit.

With a planned capacity of 1.25 million tons per year and total investments exceeding $7 billion, the Silleno project is expected to become one of the largest industrial projects in Kazakhstan’s manufacturing sector.

Karl Schmidt Spedition GmbH & Co (SCHMIDT Group) is an international dry bulk logistics operator with more than 75 years of experience, operating across 49 sites worldwide with over 1,300 vehicles and 7,000 containers.