Azerbaijan to make next coupon payment for EBRD bonds issued in manat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Azerbaijan's National Deposit Center (NDC) will make the next coupon payment for the bonds issued by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), based on a floating rate tied to the AZIR (Interbank Unsecured Overnight Money Market Reference Rate), on April 1, Trend reports via the NDC.

The coupon payment for each bond will amount to 1,586 manat ($930.7).

The bonds, with a nominal value of 100,000 manat ($58,750) and the state registration number AZ2001028169, were successfully placed on October 1 of last year.

The underwriters for this process are ABB-Invest and Unicapital investment companies.

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