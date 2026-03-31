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Azerbaijan, Belgium hold talks on Middle East escalation and regional security

Politics Materials 31 March 2026 18:38 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Belgium hold talks on Middle East escalation and regional security

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Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a phone conversation with Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, and Development Cooperation of Belgium, on March 31, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed the current security situation in the Middle East, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium, as well as prospects for cooperation within the framework of the European Union (EU).

The ministers expressed deep concern over the ongoing military escalation in the region and underscored the importance of resolving the conflict through diplomatic means. The Belgian side also conveyed solidarity with Azerbaijan following a drone attack launched from Iran toward Nakhchivan. In addition, Belgium expressed gratitude for the conditions provided to facilitate the evacuation of its citizens from Iran.

The discussion also touched on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Bayramov briefed his counterpart on measures being undertaken to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

The sides emphasized the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue, including political consultations, mutual visits, and high-level contacts, to further develop cooperation on issues of shared interest between Azerbaijan and Belgium.

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