Azerbaijan, Belgium hold talks on Middle East escalation and regional security

The ministers expressed deep concern over the ongoing military escalation in the region and underscored the importance of resolving the conflict through diplomatic means. The Belgian side also conveyed solidarity with Azerbaijan following a drone attack launched from Iran toward Nakhchivan. In addition, Belgium expressed gratitude for the conditions provided to facilitate the evacuation of its citizens from Iran.

The discussion also touched on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Bayramov briefed his counterpart on measures being undertaken to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

The sides emphasized the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue, including political consultations, mutual visits, and high-level contacts, to further develop cooperation on issues of shared interest between Azerbaijan and Belgium.

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