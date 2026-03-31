Azerbaijan, Belgium hold talks on Middle East escalation and regional security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a phone
conversation with Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister
of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, and Development Cooperation
of Belgium, on March 31, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry.
The sides discussed the current security situation in the Middle
East, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium, as well
as prospects for cooperation within the framework of the European
Union (EU).
The ministers expressed deep concern over the ongoing military
escalation in the region and underscored the importance of
resolving the conflict through diplomatic means. The Belgian side
also conveyed solidarity with Azerbaijan following a drone attack
launched from Iran toward Nakhchivan. In addition, Belgium
expressed gratitude for the conditions provided to facilitate the
evacuation of its citizens from Iran.
The discussion also touched on the normalization process between
Azerbaijan and Armenia. Bayramov briefed his counterpart on
measures being undertaken to ensure lasting peace and stability in
the region.
The sides emphasized the importance of maintaining constructive
dialogue, including political consultations, mutual visits, and
high-level contacts, to further develop cooperation on issues of
shared interest between Azerbaijan and Belgium.
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