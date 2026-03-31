Azerbaijan's Shusha gears up for next Kharibulbul International Music Festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The 9th Kharibulbul International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, will take place in Shusha on May 14–15, Trend reports.

This year's festival will also be remembered for its engaging program and performances by talented artists from around the world.

One of the festival’s main goals is to promote cultural dialogue and foster creative exchange among musicians. To this end, in addition to Azerbaijani performers and musical ensembles, artists from the United States, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Japan, and other countries have been invited to the “Kharibulbul” International Music Festival, a significant cultural event.

The festival starts on May 14 with a concert at Jidir-Duzu. The event will last two days and take place at several locations in Shusha.

The “Kharibulbul” Music Festival, named after a flower that symbolizes Shusha, has been held since 1989. That May, the festival was organized to mark the 100th anniversary of the renowned khanende, educator, and People’s Artist Seyid Shushinsky in the village of Abdal Gulabli in the Aghdam District; it continued in Shusha and concluded with a final concert in Aghdam.

Since 1990, the festival has gained international status. During the Karabakh conflict, the festival’s main concerts were held in Aghdam. Some concerts were also held in Barda and Aghajabedi. Following the historic victory in the Patriotic War and the liberation of our lands from occupation, the festival returned to Shusha. Some of the festival’s concerts were also held in the city of Lachin.

This festival of friendship and music, featuring numerous musicians from around the world, not only helps preserve the rich traditions of our cultural heritage but also contributes to strengthening intercultural dialogue.

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