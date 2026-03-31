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Cryptocurrency marketplace unveils its fresh indicators

Economy Materials 31 March 2026 18:27 (UTC +04:00)
A decrease in important assets is highlighted in the most recent bitcoin market update. The value of the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, fell throughout the previous week. Also around that time, Ethereum's value dropped significantly.
Cryptocurrency marketplace unveils its fresh indicators

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The latest prices in the cryptocurrency market have been announced.

Data obtained by Trend from the global cryptocurrency exchange shows that Bitcoin, considered the most valuable cryptocurrency, declined by 4.13% over the past week, coming in at $67,616.

Ethereum also recorded a decrease, falling by 3.6% over the same period to $2,066.

Below is the weekly price change of cryptocurrencies.

Name

Cost ($)

Change over the last week

Bitcoin

67,616

-4.13%

Ethereum

2,066

-3.60%

Tether USDt

0.9993

-0.06%

XRP

1.3277

-5.97%

Solana

83,247

-7.77%

BNB

613.1

-2.80%

USDC

1.0005

-0.02%

Dogecoin

0.091428

-2.32%

Cardano

465.97

-1.64%

Hyperliquid

37.1241

-2.84%

Chainlink

8.75

-3.75%

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