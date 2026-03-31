Cryptocurrency marketplace unveils its fresh indicators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The latest prices in the cryptocurrency market have been announced.

Data obtained by Trend from the global cryptocurrency exchange shows that Bitcoin, considered the most valuable cryptocurrency, declined by 4.13% over the past week, coming in at $67,616.

Ethereum also recorded a decrease, falling by 3.6% over the same period to $2,066.

Below is the weekly price change of cryptocurrencies.

Name Cost ($) Change over the last week Bitcoin 67,616 -4.13% Ethereum 2,066 -3.60% Tether USDt 0.9993 -0.06% XRP 1.3277 -5.97% Solana 83,247 -7.77% BNB 613.1 -2.80% USDC 1.0005 -0.02% Dogecoin 0.091428 -2.32% Cardano 465.97 -1.64% Hyperliquid 37.1241 -2.84% Chainlink 8.75 -3.75%

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