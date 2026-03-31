Cryptocurrency marketplace unveils its fresh indicators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The latest prices in the cryptocurrency market have been announced.
Data obtained by Trend from the global cryptocurrency exchange shows that Bitcoin, considered the most valuable cryptocurrency, declined by 4.13% over the past week, coming in at $67,616.
Ethereum also recorded a decrease, falling by 3.6% over the same period to $2,066.
Below is the weekly price change of cryptocurrencies.
|
Name
|
Cost ($)
|
Change over the last week
|
Bitcoin
|
67,616
|
-4.13%
|
Ethereum
|
2,066
|
-3.60%
|
Tether USDt
|
0.9993
|
-0.06%
|
XRP
|
1.3277
|
-5.97%
|
Solana
|
83,247
|
-7.77%
|
BNB
|
613.1
|
-2.80%
|
USDC
|
1.0005
|
-0.02%
|
Dogecoin
|
0.091428
|
-2.32%
|
Cardano
|
465.97
|
-1.64%
|
Hyperliquid
|
37.1241
|
-2.84%
|
Chainlink
|
8.75
|
-3.75%
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