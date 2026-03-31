Eurasian Development Bank, Kazakhstan sign AI cooperation deal
The Digital Initiatives Fund of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development on the sidelines of the Digital Qazaqstan forum in Shymkent.
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