EU sees climate co-op progress with Turkmenistan, urges stronger methane measures (Exclusive)
The European Commission highlighted ongoing cooperation with Turkmenistan on climate action while encouraging the country to scale up efforts, particularly in methane emissions reduction and renewable energy.
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