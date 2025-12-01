Romania and Azerbaijan’s co-op soars across all sectors, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania has expanded significantly in all areas, the Romanian Ambassador, Vasile Soare, said at an event dedicated to Romania’s National Day and the 107th anniversary of Romania's Great Union, Trend reports.

He noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounts to $700 million.

Soare emphasized that in 2009, Romania became the first EU member state to sign a declaration on a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan.

“Since then, cooperation between the two countries has expanded significantly in the political, diplomatic, economic, energy, transport, cultural, and educational spheres,” added the ambassador.

According to him, the joint economic commission contributes to the growth of trade turnover, and the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Romania–Hungary Green Energy Corridor project is aimed at transferring energy from alternative sources to the European market.