Kyrgyz Kumtor exceeds revenue and profit targets in 10M2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 29. Kumtor Gold Company has posted financial results for the first ten months of 2025, exceeding expectations in both revenue and profit, Trend reports.

Data from Kumtor reveals that production revenue reached 80 billion soms ($880 million equivalent at 1 KGS = 0.011 USD), compared with the target of 55.1 billion soms ($606,000,000), blowing the forecast out of the water by about 45 percent.

Net profit also significantly outperformed projections, amounting to 36.9 billion soms ($405 million), compared with the target of 13.3 billion soms ($147 million), marking an increase of approximately 176 percent above expectations.

Taxes and mandatory payments to the Kyrgyz Republic budget totaled 16.2 billion soms ($179 million), slightly higher than the planned 14.04 billion soms ($154 million). Dividends paid in 2025 based on 2024 results reached nearly 13.04 billion soms ($143 million), above the expected 12.9 billion soms ($142 million).

Kyrgyzstan possesses significant gold potential, with officially recognized state reserves over 1,000 tons and total potential assessed by geologists at over 4,000 tons. Gold mining constitutes a fundamental component of the nation's economy, representing a substantial share of its GDP and exports.