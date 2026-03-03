North Rhine-Westphalia sees potential for green energy co-op with Kazakhstan – ministry (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. There is potential for cooperation between German and North Rhine-Westphalian companies and Kazakhstan in the fields of green technology and modernization of industrial facilities, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Action and Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia told Trend.

"Kazakhstan is striving to gradually move away from fossil fuels. The country aims to be climate neutral by 2060. The Kazakh steppe offers good conditions for generating green electricity from wind and solar energy. This means there is potential for German and North Rhine-Westphalian companies in the field of green tech and in the modernization of existing industrial plants," the spokesperson said.

He added that further potential can be found in the raw materials sector. Kazakhstan has deposits of a large number of critical raw materials.

"Therefore, the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, together with our foreign trade promotion agency NRW.Global Business, held an "Economic Roundtable NRW-Kazakhstan: Raw Materials, Technology, and Industry Partnerships" to deepen cooperation in these key areas and highlight the potential for our companies. The event took place in October 2025. In this context, we are in continuous contact with the Kazakh embassy and the chambers of commerce and industry in North Rhine-Westphalia," he said.

The ministry’s press service also noted that Kazakhstan is Germany's most important trading partner in Central Asia, accounting for 83% of foreign trade in the region. Some companies from North Rhine-Westphalia have already invested in Kazakhstan, including Wilo, Claas, Henkel, Bayer, and OBI Group.