World Bank rates Georgia’s legal gender equality

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The World Bank's Women, Business and the Law 2026 report ranked Georgia 76.68 on the legal frameworks index, Trend reports via the WB.

The World Bank highlights a shockingly large global gap between laws promoting women's economic equality (average legal frameworks score of 67) and their enforcement (average score of 53) and supportive systems (average score of 47), meaning even strong laws often fail to translate into real opportunities. No economy has achieved full legal equality for women's economic participation, with regions showing deep inequalities in implementation.

Europe and Central Asia perform relatively well with an average legal framework score of 80.62 and show the smallest internal disparity (gap of 30.23 points between highest and lowest scorers), though supportive frameworks and enforcement still lag behind laws on the books.

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, as of recent data, women accounted for about 52.5% of the country’s population.