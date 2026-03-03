Post-Brexit strategy meets Central Asia: Uzbekistan as Britain’s entry point

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The United Kingdom's growing interest in Central Asia is increasingly evident, with its engagement gradually taking the shape of a long-term strategic approach. In the wake of its departure from the European Union, the UK has found itself in a position where forging independent economic pathways outside Europe has become essential. In this context, Central Asia emerges as a region of considerable importance, marked by a burgeoning market, valuable resources, and its strategic role as a crucial transit hub connecting East and West.

In this broader framework, Uzbekistan plays a pivotal role. In recent years, the country has solidified its position as one of the fastest-growing economies in Central Asia, alongside becoming a significant node in the regional logistics network. As a result, Tashkent has become an indispensable partner for London.

Economic indicators further underscore the increasing interest in bilateral relations. Over the past five years, trade between the two nations has witnessed a remarkable doubling. As of February 1, 2026, 251 enterprises with British capital are now operating within Uzbekistan, while Uzbek sovereign and corporate bonds amounting to over $15 billion are listed on the London Stock Exchange, emphasizing the importance of the UK financial market for Tashkent. Furthermore, the Joint Economic Committee, which began its work last year, will convene for its next meeting in the spring of 2026.

The London summit, the first meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and the United Kingdom in the C5+1 format, marked the institutionalization of Britain’s sustained interest in the region. However, its significance lies not in the meeting itself, but in the substance of the follow-up agreements. During talks between Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, the focus was placed on trade, investment, green infrastructure, energy, and regional connectivity. These areas reflect the United Kingdom’s own strategic priorities - from its climate agenda to the diversification of supply chains. The signed memoranda are aimed at launching concrete projects, expanding green financing instruments, and developing educational cooperation.

Particular importance attaches to cooperation with UK Export Finance (UKEF). The signing of a memorandum on the use of the agency’s financial instruments signifies a shift from political declarations to mechanisms of practical support. Export guarantees and credit lines enable British companies to participate in infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan with government-backed risk insurance. This increases the likelihood of real contracts rather than merely protocol agreements.

Ahead of the summit, the visit to Tashkent by the UK Trade Envoy for Central Asia and Azerbaijan, Lord John Alderdice, further confirmed a systematic approach. The British side expressed readiness to provide up to £4 billion in export guarantees for infrastructure and mining projects. A roadmap for the development of investment cooperation was signed following the visit. This effectively creates a financial cushion that makes British participation in Uzbek projects competitive against Chinese, European, and Russian initiatives.

The issue of critical minerals deserves particular attention. Central Asia possesses reserves of lithium, uranium, rare earth elements, manganese, and chromium. For the United Kingdom, which is pursuing a green transition strategy and seeking to reduce dependence on a limited number of raw material suppliers, diversifying sources has become a matter of economic security. Uzbekistan, with its developed mining base and intention to attract foreign technologies, could become part of new resilient supply chains.

Thus, British activity carries a dual calculation. On the one hand, it offers access to a rapidly growing market and infrastructure projects. On the other hand, it facilitates the formation of long-term raw material and logistics ties necessary for Britain’s own industrial and energy transformation.

For Uzbekistan, deepening cooperation with the United Kingdom fits into its broader strategy of partner diversification. At a time when China maintains a large-scale investment presence, Russia remains an important economic actor, and the European Union advances its own transport initiatives, Tashkent seeks to expand its circle of partners without becoming dependent on a single center of power. British financial instruments, educational opportunities, and technological solutions complement existing areas of cooperation.

It is also significant that relations are moving to an institutional level - through the Joint Economic Committee, roadmaps, and concrete financing mechanisms. This reduces the risk that agreements will remain declarative.

However, success will depend on implementation. Announced guarantees and memorandums create a framework, but their translation into specific contracts will determine whether the United Kingdom can establish itself in the region as an independent economic player rather than a secondary partner.

Overall, the British-Uzbek rapprochement reflects a broader trend: Central Asia is becoming a space of competing economic strategies. How effectively the agreed initiatives are implemented will determine whether London can transform political engagement into a sustainable economic presence and whether Tashkent can use this interest to accelerate its own modernization.