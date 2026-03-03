U.S. to be represented by Amy Carlon at Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Meeting in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The U.S. will be represented at the 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku by Amy Carlon, Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, the embassy told Trend.

Moreover, Assistant Secretary for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs at the U.S. State Department Caleb Orr will deliver a video message to the event participants.

On 3 March, Baku is hosting the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

27 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, 11 international financial institutions and organizations, as well as 49 energy companies will attend at the meeting. Ministers, Deputy Ministers and other high-level representatives will participate in the event.

Following the inaugural session, the meeting will continue with the Ministerial session, Southern Gas Corridor Session: Sustaining Success and Driving the Next Phase of Development of the Southern Gas Corridor and Green Energy Projects.

EU-Azerbaijan Green Connectivity Investment Roundtable will be held within the Advisory Council. At the end of the event, a press conference will be held on the outcomes of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council 12th Ministerial Meeting and the Green Energy Advisory Council 4th Ministerial Meeting.

The Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting has been held since February 2015.