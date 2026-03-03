Kazakhstan reports creation of seven global road corridors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 3. Seven international highway corridors have been established in Kazakhstan, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev said at a government meeting, Trend reports.

According to the minister, Kazakhstan’s public road network totals 95,000 km, including 25,000 km of national roads managed by the ministry, 94% of which are in standard condition. Another 70,000 km fall under local executive authorities, with 91% meeting standard requirements.

Sauranbayev said that over the next three years, together with local authorities, the ministry plans to increase regional highway repairs fivefold, bringing 32,000 km of local roads to 95% standard condition.

“To implement these measures, corresponding amendments to departmental regulations have been adopted. Work is currently being completed on updating existing standards. A meeting with representatives of akimats was also held, and local executive bodies have begun practical implementation of the tasks,” he said.

The minister noted that regional connectivity is currently ensured through the national road network, within which seven international highway corridors have been formed.

He added that four major projects - Kalbatau-Maikapchagay, Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Atyrau-Astrakhan, and Karaganda-Almaty - have been completed, with a total length of 2,000 km.

The minister outlined that in view of rising traffic volumes and certain corridors operating at capacity, further modernization and development of specific road sections are planned.