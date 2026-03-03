Azerbaijan shares trade performance with Türkiye for January 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Türkiye amounted to $431.7 million in January 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this figure represents a decrease of $51.6 million, or 10.7%, compared with the same period in 2025.

In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $268.2 million to Türkiye, down $39.9 million, or 13%, year-on-year.

Of the total exports to Türkiye over the reporting month, $19.5 million accounted for crude oil and crude petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals. Export volume for this category reached 41,800 tons. Compared with January 2025, Azerbaijan's exports of these products to Türkiye increased by $15.3 million, or 4.6 times in value, and by 33,100 tons, or 4.8 times in volume.

In addition, non-oil exports to Türkiye totaled $31.4 million during the reporting month, which is $5.7 million, or 15.3%, less than in January 2025. Non-oil exports to Türkiye accounted for 11.72% of Azerbaijan’s total non-oil exports. As a result, Türkiye ranked 4th among the destinations for Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports during the reporting period.

During the same period, exports from Türkiye to Azerbaijan amounted to $163.6 million, marking a decrease of $11.6 million, or 6.6%, compared with the same period last year.

Overall, in January, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.53 billion with other countries, which is $1.5 billion, or 30.5%, less than a year earlier.