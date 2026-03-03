Azerbaijani oil scales up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $6.85, or 9.4%, on March 2 from the previous level, coming in at $79.60 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $6.69, or 9.5%, to $76.79 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude also went up by $6.94, or 18.6%, to $44.25 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $6.88, or 9.7%, to $77.82 per barrel.