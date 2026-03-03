When reliability matters: Baku at center of new energy architecture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Baku is set to take center stage once more in crafting the Eurasian energy narrative today: the Azerbaijani capital will host the 12th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council. The very fact that they are being held simultaneously reflects the strategic transformation of the country's role—from a traditional hydrocarbon exporter to an integrated pan-European energy supplier, capable of simultaneously supplying the market with both natural gas and clean electricity.

The relevance of the Baku meetings is underscored by the swiftly shifting geopolitical landscape. The war in Ukraine in 2022 marked a turning point for the European energy architecture, forcing the EU to accelerate the diversification of its supply sources. However, the current escalation in the Middle East has once again demonstrated the vulnerability of global energy routes. The risk of disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz—a critical artery for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies—has brought supplier reliability and logistics resilience back into the spotlight. Under these circumstances, the importance of partners capable of guaranteeing predictable and long-term supplies is clearly increasing, and such players are few in the market.

This is why the upcoming meetings in Baku are perceived not simply as an annual industry dialogue but as a golden opportunity to take stock of energy priorities. The parties can discuss accelerating the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, demonstrate a clearer understanding of the role of long-term contracts, and reconsider unilateral approaches to limiting funding for fossil fuel projects, which, in the current environment, are increasingly facing pragmatic reassessment.

Back at the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in April 2025, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in fact, outlined the philosophy of the current stage.

"It is clear today, more than ever before, that energy security is an integral part of the national security of countries. I would also say that today we can also talk about industrial security, because in order to develop industries, we need energy resources, we need petrochemicals, and we need fertilizers. And Azerbaijan is a producer and exporter of crude oil, natural gas, oil products, petrochemicals, and fertilizers," the head of state emphasized.

The ongoing volatility renders this evaluation particularly pertinent, and it's noteworthy that an analogous signal is emanating from Brussels.

European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen said in an exclusive interview with Trend ahead of the Baku meetings that Azerbaijan’s contribution to European energy diversification will only grow in importance.

“My message in Baku will be one of continued partnership and shared strategic interest. The European Union remains a steady and reliable partner for Azerbaijan, and we deeply value our energy cooperation. In these challenging times, Azerbaijan has played a crucial role in helping Europe diversify away from Russian gas—and that contribution will only grow in importance given that we now have a full ban on Russian gas imports in the EU,” he said.

Jørgensen gave indicative dynamics that since the war in Ukraine began, Caspian gas has been instrumental in slashing EU dependence on Russian imports—from 45% of European gas supply to just above 10% this year.

“That’s not just a statistic; it’s a strategic success for European energy security," he emphasized.

At the same time, the European Commissioner particularly noted that the partnership goes far beyond the gas agenda.

"My message this week will be that this partnership isn’t just about gas. It’s also about supporting the green transition, as both the EU and Azerbaijan are accelerating electrification, modernizing infrastructure, and remaining committed to the Paris Agreement. This is a win-win for both our economies and our energy future,” noted Jørgensen.

The factual basis for these statements has already been established. In January 2026, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) began supplying Azerbaijani natural gas to Austria and Germany via Italy, marking a new milestone in the evolution of the European gas market. In 2025, gas production in the country reached 51.5 billion cubic meters (bcm). Of this, 27.9 bcm came from Shah Deniz, 14.1 billion from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block, 1.6 bcm from Absheron, and another 7.9 bcm from SOCAR. Total exports amounted to 25.2 bcm, including 12.8 bcm to Europe, 9.6 bcm to Türkiye (including 5.6 billion via TANAP), 2.3 bcm to Georgia, and 0.5 bcm to Syria.

The European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor (TAP) has delivered 56 bcm of gas to EU countries to date, significantly strengthening its diversification. Moreover, in January of this year, TAP underwent its first expansion by 1.2 bcm per year, which will provide additional supplies to the European market as early as 2026. The economic impact is also significant: according to Jørgensen, gas exports to Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria have generated approximately 24 billion euros in revenue for Azerbaijan by 2024, since the start of commercial deliveries via TAP.

However, the strategic peculiarity of the current stage is that Azerbaijan is simultaneously accelerating its green transformation, creating an energy synergy model. Two large renewable energy projects with the participation of international investors have already been implemented. The 240 MW "Khizi-Absheron" Wind Power Plant, officially opened on January 8, 2026, and built by ACWA Power, will generate approximately one billion kWh of electricity annually, saving up to 220 million cubic meters of gas and preventing the emission of over 400,000 tons of CO₂. The 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant, developed jointly with Masdar and commissioned in October 2023, will generate approximately 500 million kWh annually, equivalent to saving 110 million cubic meters of gas and reducing emissions by 200,000 tons of CO₂.

President Ilham Aliyev outlined an ambitious trajectory in Davos.

"In the coming six years, we will dramatically increase our capacity to generate energy from solar and wind. In other words, by 2032, we expect to have eight gigawatts of solar and wind energy," he said. According to industry forecasts, the share of renewable energy in electricity generation will reach 25 percent by 2027 and 30 percent by 2030.

The development of trans-regional green energy corridors is becoming a key element of the long-term strategy.

Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov told Trend that the Italian CESI company has been selected as a consultant to prepare a feasibility study for the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project, which is expected to be completed in early 2027.

"Selecting a consulting firm at this stage is crucial to ensure the project is completed on time and to a high standard, as advancing to the investment and construction phases is impossible without a feasibility study," he stressed.

According to Soltanov, the project envisions connecting the power systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan and creating a new green energy supply route to Europe. The Caspian-Black Sea-Europe corridor is also being developed, with a joint venture between transmission system operators from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary already established. Completion of the feasibility study is expected in the first quarter of this year, and the project's phased implementation is scheduled to last until 2040. The offshore wind energy in the Caspian Sea has a promising potential, with estimates reaching a notable 157 GW.

Thus, the upcoming meetings in Baku are taking place at a time when Europe is essentially rebalancing energy security and decarbonization. The reality of recent years has shown that a rapid abandonment of reliable energy sources without the creation of sustainable alternatives is fraught with serious economic and industrial risks. In this new configuration, Azerbaijan finds itself in a unique position—as a supplier of gas, critical for medium-term stability, and simultaneously as an emerging exporter of green energy in the long term.

With the war in Ukraine casting a long shadow, the Middle East in a state of flux, and traditional supply routes facing mounting challenges, the need for dependable partners is becoming ever more crucial. The Baku meetings on March 3 could, in fact, become one of the crystallization points of a new Eurasian energy architecture, in which Azerbaijan cements its status as a key, systemically important, and predictable pan-European energy supplier.

