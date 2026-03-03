Uzbekneftegaz, Schlumberger review further development of major gas field

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 3. Uzbekneftegaz and US-based Schlumberger have discussed prospects for carrying out additional geological exploration and further development at the “25 Years of Independence” field, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The matter was reviewed during a working meeting between Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz Abdulgani Sanginov and Gokhan Yarim, Vice President for Projects at Schlumberger.

During the talks, the parties also addressed measures to eliminate the emergency situation at the field and considered the possible involvement of Schlumberger in these efforts. Company representatives noted that previously submitted technical and commercial proposals would be refined and resubmitted for consideration in the near future.

Both sides emphasized the importance of introducing advanced technologies, improving the efficiency of oil and gas operations, and expanding the use of innovative solutions in exploration, field development, and reservoir management.

Earlier, an outflow of hydrocarbon-bearing fluid was reported at the “25 Years of Independence” hydrocarbon field located in the Surkhandarya region in southern Uzbekistan, one of the largest fields in the country. The field’s reserves are estimated at around 150 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

