Apple launches iPhone 17e and new iPad Air

World Materials 3 March 2026 07:05 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Apple has unveiled the iPhone 17e, the direct successor to the iPhone 16e, Trend reports.

The 256GB version of the iPhone 17e is priced at $599. Following the launch, Apple discontinued the iPhone 16e.

The smartphone is powered by an A19 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a C1X modem. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate and is protected by the new Ceramic Shield 2 coating.

At the same event, Apple introduced a new version of the iPad Air. The device comes with an M4 processor, 8GB of RAM, an optional Apple N1 chip, and supports Wi-Fi 6E technology. The 11-inch model is priced at $599, while the 13-inch model costs $799.

