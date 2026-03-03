Kyrgyzstan sprouts options for agriculture with increased irrigation in 2025
Photo: Eurostat
Significant expansion of irrigated land and targeted budget allocations are set to boost Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural productivity and support rural economic development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy