Azerbaijan, China assess expansion of central banks' cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ The possibilities for expanding cooperation between the central banks of Azerbaijan and China have been discussed, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"In the course of our working visit to the People’s Republic of China, we met with Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People’s Bank of China.

During the meeting, we exchanged views on monetary policy and financial stability, the integration of payment systems, QR and mobile payment solutions, as well as the regulation of payment service providers. We also discussed regulatory practices in the field of digital currencies.

Additionally, we shared our perspectives on expanding cooperation between the central banks of Azerbaijan and China, along with other issues of mutual interest," the post reads.

