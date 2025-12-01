Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 1, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to November 30.

The official rate for $1 is 639,483 rials, while one euro is valued at 742,141 rials. On November 30, the euro was priced at 731,728 rials.

Currency Rial on December 1 Rial on November 30 1 US dollar USD 639,483 630,914 1 British pound GBP 846,554 835,216 1 Swiss franc CHF 796,177 785,159 1 Swedish króna SEK 67,665 66,747 1 Norwegian krone NOK 63,170 62,294 1 Danish krone DKK 99,304 97,946 1 Indian rupee INR 7,156 7,061 1 UAE Dirham AED 174,127 171,794 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,080,112 2,050,412 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 227,879 224,887 100 Japanese yen JPY 409,612 404,005 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 82,139 81,039 1 Omani rial OMR 1,662,426 1,638,418 1 Canadian dollar CAD 457,620 451,363 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 366,773 361,815 1 South African rand ZAR 37,362 36,837 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,055 14,868 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,260 8,104 1 Qatari riyal QAR 175,682 173,328 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 48,804 48,147 1 Syrian pound SYP 58 57 1 Australian dollar AUD 418,861 412,562 1 Saudi riyal SAR 170,529 168,244 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,700,753 1,677,963 1 Singapore dollar SGD 493,284 486,653 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 523,134 515,705 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,781 20,502 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 305 300 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 447,061 441,113 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,334 115,763 1 Chinese yuan CNY 90,381 89,172 100 Thai baht THB 1,993,061 1,963,479 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 154,753 152,679 1,000 South Korean won KRW 435,668 429,973 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 901,951 889,865 1 euro EUR 742,141 731,728 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 124,673 123,034 1 Georgian lari GEL 236,806 233,549 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 38,401 37,896 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,646 9,508 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 218,778 213,439 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 375,805 370,760 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,090,745 1,076,143 1 Tajik somoni TJS 68,966 68,313 1 Turkmen manat TMT 182,708 180,071 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,598 2,573

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 855,874 rials and $1 costs 737,484 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 830,946 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 716,004 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.15-1.18 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.31-1.34 million rials.

