Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 1

Economy Materials 1 December 2025 09:44 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 1, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to November 30.

The official rate for $1 is 639,483 rials, while one euro is valued at 742,141 rials. On November 30, the euro was priced at 731,728 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 1

Rial on November 30

1 US dollar

USD

639,483

630,914

1 British pound

GBP

846,554

835,216

1 Swiss franc

CHF

796,177

785,159

1 Swedish króna

SEK

67,665

66,747

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

63,170

62,294

1 Danish krone

DKK

99,304

97,946

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,156

7,061

1 UAE Dirham

AED

174,127

171,794

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,080,112

2,050,412

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

227,879

224,887

100 Japanese yen

JPY

409,612

404,005

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

82,139

81,039

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,662,426

1,638,418

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

457,620

451,363

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

366,773

361,815

1 South African rand

ZAR

37,362

36,837

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,055

14,868

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,260

8,104

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

175,682

173,328

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

48,804

48,147

1 Syrian pound

SYP

58

57

1 Australian dollar

AUD

418,861

412,562

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

170,529

168,244

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,700,753

1,677,963

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

493,284

486,653

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

523,134

515,705

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,781

20,502

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

305

300

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

447,061

441,113

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,334

115,763

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

90,381

89,172

100 Thai baht

THB

1,993,061

1,963,479

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

154,753

152,679

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

435,668

429,973

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

901,951

889,865

1 euro

EUR

742,141

731,728

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

124,673

123,034

1 Georgian lari

GEL

236,806

233,549

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

38,401

37,896

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,646

9,508

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

218,778

213,439

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

375,805

370,760

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,090,745

1,076,143

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

68,966

68,313

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

182,708

180,071

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,598

2,573

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 855,874 rials and $1 costs 737,484 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 830,946 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 716,004 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.15-1.18 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.31-1.34 million rials.

