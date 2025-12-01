Turkmenistan introduces new and updated polymer banknotes

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 1. Turkmenistan’s Central Bank has rolled out a fresh batch of modified polymer banknotes, including the 1, 5, and 10 manats, along with a new 200-manat polymer note, Trend reports via the bank.

The revamped banknotes come with bells and whistles, boasting fortified protection systems, greater resilience to wear and tear, dirt, and damage, along with snazzier visual security elements. The design and colors of the 1, 5, and 10-manat notes remain largely the same but now include the emblem of the International Year of Peace and Confidence.

The new 200-manat note depicts the Arkadag Monument on the front and Arkadag City Hall on the reverse. All new and modified banknotes carry the year of issue and the facsimile signature of the chairman of the Central Bank’s board.

All denominations are mandatory for acceptance at face value across the country. Banknotes previously issued in 2009, 2012, 2014, 2017, and 2020 remain legal tender.

