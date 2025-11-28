Azerbaijan, Sweden looking into ways to team up in taxation field

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ An Azerbaijani delegation from the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy held a series of working meetings at the Tax Agency of the Kingdom of Sweden during an official visit, Trend reports, citing the service.

The main goals of the visit were to swap stories and share the wealth of knowledge, to study advanced international approaches in tax administration, to analyze digital transformation processes, to explore the potential application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and to conduct comparative evaluations of debt management and risk-based tax control models.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation participated in presentations and discussions on AI-based service models, excise tax control mechanisms, functional features of a digitalized tax declaration ecosystem, and strategies for human resource development. In addition, the parties exchanged views on expanded international data sharing, the use of big data in risk audits, strengthening tax compliance, and improving the efficiency of modern control tools.

Both sides emphasized the importance of further expanding cooperation in tax administration and continuing joint training and experience-sharing programs while reviewing potential collaborative initiatives in the sector.

