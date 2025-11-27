Azerbaijan recaps term loan manat and forex investments by November 2025
As of November 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s term loans came in at 31.17 billion manat ($18.3 billion), with 544.8 million manat ($320 million) falling behind. Local loans came in at 26.9 billion manat ($15.8 billion), while foreign loans added up to 4.2 billion manat ($2.48 billion). Local-currency loans shot up by 11.9 percent year-on-year, while foreign-currency loans dropped down by 10.2 percent.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy