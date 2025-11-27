Azerbaijan recaps term loan manat and forex investments by November 2025

As of November 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s term loans came in at 31.17 billion manat ($18.3 billion), with 544.8 million manat ($320 million) falling behind. Local loans came in at 26.9 billion manat ($15.8 billion), while foreign loans added up to 4.2 billion manat ($2.48 billion). Local-currency loans shot up by 11.9 percent year-on-year, while foreign-currency loans dropped down by 10.2 percent.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register