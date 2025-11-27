Kazakhstan's Ozenmunaigas details progress on output, drilling, recovery technologies

Ozenmunaigas, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (KMG), produced 4.237 million tons of oil in the first 10 months of the year, the company said after KMG CEO Askhat Khassenov held a production meeting at the field.

