OTS appoints secretary-general of organization's NGO platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ Azer Allahveranov has been appointed as the Secretary-General of the NGO Platform for member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

The decision was made during the founding conference of the platform, where Allahveranov, a member of the Board of the National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan and a Member of Parliament, was confirmed in his new role.

The Solidarity Forum of NGOs from OTS member countries is continuing its activities in the city of Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, on November 25.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel