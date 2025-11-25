Azerbaijan unveils required investments for agropark registration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The minimum required investment threshold to register legal entities and individuals as residents of the agro-park has been determined, Trend reports.

The relevant decision was signed by the Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov.

According to the decision, that threshold will define the minimum amount of investment to be placed in the agro-park for evaluation of the investment project (business plan) submitted by the applicant for registration as a resident.

The minimum required investment amount for legal entities and individuals to register as a resident of the agro-park:

For agricultural production:

annual crops and fodder plants, including vegetable farming -5,000 manat ($2,940) per hectare;

nursery farming - 140,000 manat ($82,350) per hectare ;

perennial plantations (including social gardening) - 15,000 manat ($8,820) per hectare ;

covered areas (greenhouses) - 900,000 manat ($529,380) per hectare;

innovative crop production - 100,000 manat ($58,820) per hectare;

dairy large-cattle complex - four million manat ($2.35 million);

modern meat large-cattle complex - three million manat ($1.7 million);

modern small-cattle complex - two million manat ($1.17 million);

modern poultry enterprise - 2.5 million manat ($1.47 million);

modern fish farming enterprise - 500,000 manat $294,100.

For agricultural processing, packaging, and related services—including storage, sorting, and sales—the minimum investment is set at 300,000 manat ($176,450) for a state agro-park, and five million manat ($2.9 million) for a private agro-park.

Investments proposed for an agro-park under an investment project or business plan submitted by legal entities or individuals for registration as a resident must meet at least the minimum amount specified for the relevant sector.

The decision was adopted on September 26, entered into the State Register of Legal Acts on November 20, and came into force on November 21.

