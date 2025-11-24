Azerbaijan marking quindecennial of its Umid field's discovery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ Fifteen years have elapsed since the discovery of the Umid field in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Energy said on its official social media accounts, Trend reports.

"Umid is the first gas-condensate field discovered in Azerbaijan during its independence.

Production from the field until November 1, 2025, amounted to nearly 12.7 billion cubic meters of gas and 1.9 million tons of condensate.

The daily production from the field averaged approximately seven million cubic meters of gas and 0.8 thousand tons of condensate.

Umid continues to strengthen Azerbaijan's energy security," the ministry added.

Located 75 km south of Baku on the Caspian Sea, the Umid field in Azerbaijan is a significant offshore gas and condensate development, found in 2010 and commenced production in 2012. This is the inaugural gas condensate field identified following Azerbaijan's independence, possessing estimated reserves of 200 billion cubic meters of gas and 40 million tons of condensate. The UMID-BABEK Operating Company (UBOC) manages the field under a Risk Service Agreement.

