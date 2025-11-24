Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 24 November 2025 13:33 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's MFA extends congratulations to Türkiye and Australia

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ We extend heartfelt congratulations to brotherly Türkiye on being selected to host the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), and to Australia on being selected as the President of Negotiations, the publication of the Azerbaijani MFA on X page said, Trend reports.

"As the President of COP29, Azerbaijan will spare no effort in supporting the successful implementation of this important mission.

We wish both countries every success and are confident that COP31 will make important contributions to global efforts in combating climate change," the publication reads.

