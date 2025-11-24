Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China move to accelerate momentum on regional rail corridor

Photo: The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 24. The participants of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project reviewed its current status and noted that construction has now entered the practical implementation phase, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport and Communications.

This point was emphasized during a meeting between Absattar Syrgabaev, Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, Ilhom Makhkamov, Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan, and the Chinese special representatives overseeing the project.

Minister Syrgabaev underscored the importance of completing the project within the established timeframe and stated that Kyrgyzstan is fully prepared to provide the necessary support to accelerate construction works.

At present, tunneling operations, the construction of temporary infrastructure, and various organizational and administrative activities are underway.

According to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will stretch over 532.53 kilometers. The plan includes building 20 railway stations, including two border stations, one transshipment station, four intermediate stations, and 13 passing loops. The official groundbreaking ceremony took place on December 27, 2024, in Jalal-Abad, Kyrgyzstan.