D-8 member states adopt Baku Declaration on Collaborative Media Development and Cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21.​ Participants of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Media Forum have adopted the Baku Declaration 2025 on Collaborative Media Development and Cooperation among D-8 Member States.

Trend presents the declaration:

“We, the governments and media representatives of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Malaysia, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the Republic of Türkiye, members of the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8), met in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan, on 21 November 2025 for the First D-8 Media Forum under the theme “Fostering Dialogue, Collaboration, and Regional Cohesion.”

We express our deep appreciation to H.E. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for his leadership and valuable contributions toward strengthening the D-8 and advancing its transformation into a more dynamic and influential economic bloc.

We further commend all D-8 Member States, particularly their relevant ministries responsible for information, national media authorities, and media agencies, for their active and valuable contributions to the proceedings of the Forum.

Reaffirming the principles of the D-8 and recognizing the growing need for stronger cooperation in the evolving global media landscape, we hereby declare the following:

Reaffirm our commitment to enhancing media cooperation among D-8 Member States to promote mutual understanding, regional solidarity, and shared development goals.

Acknowledge the proposal to institutionalize the D-8 Media Forum as a platform, hosted by D-8 member states, to ensure inclusiveness and joint ownership.

Call for the earliest operationalization of the D-8 Media Excellence Center to be hosted by Azerbaijan as the central hub for training, research, innovation, digital capacity-building, and coordinated communication initiatives, with active participation from all Member States.

Develop structured capacity-building programs, workshops, and professional exchanges through the D-8 Media Excellence Center to strengthen institutional and human resource capabilities across the D-8.

Enhance cooperation among national media authorities, news agencies, and public broadcasters to improve information exchange, harmonize strategies, and support joint content initiatives.

Take note of the initiative to establish a Broadcasting Association of D-8 Countries to facilitate program exchange, co-production, and the sharing of cultural and educational content.

Encourage the development of collaborative D-8 digital platforms for co-production and cross-border storytelling, strengthening the visibility of D-8 narratives globally.

Promote coordinated efforts to counter misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech through shared fact-checking mechanisms, common verification tools, and rapid communication channels.

Strengthen partnerships with international media organizations, research bodies, and global communication networks to build collective resilience against harmful digital content and emerging risks.

Uphold ethical journalism and support the development of a unified D-8 code of conduct that embodies professionalism, responsibility, and accuracy across all media formats.

Advance media literacy initiatives, particularly for youth and educators, to foster informed digital citizenship and safer online environments across member states.

Support responsible innovation in media technologies, including transparent and ethical use of artificial intelligence in content creation, verification, and governance.

Strengthen cooperation among institutes and schools of journalism, promoting fellowships, academic exchanges, and professional development for journalists.

Express our readiness to work closely with the leadership of the D-8 Media Excellence Center in Azerbaijan and reaffirm our collective commitment to supporting its effective functioning, advancing shared priorities, and fostering stronger media cooperation across all D-8 Member States.

We are convinced that the effective implementation of this Declaration will contribute to a more interconnected, informed, and resilient D-8 media space, supporting peace, development, and mutual understanding among our nations.

We express our gratitude to the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the excellent arrangements that ensured the successful convening of the first-ever D-8 Media Forum.”

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel