Halting waiver of Section 907 demonstrates how ungrateful and ingrateful Biden-Blinken administration was - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. We worked for many years to have this Section 907 repealed, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5, Trend reports.

"However, it was a very difficult process, and only after the events of September 11, 2001, did the U.S. President waive the amendment with his signature, and this continued until 2024," the head of state added.

Emphasizing that the Biden administration halted the waiver of the section after the U.S. mission in Afghanistan ended, President Ilham Aliyev stated: “In other words, Azerbaijan was no longer needed once the Afghanistan mission was over, and thus the amendment was reinstated. Of course, this had no impact on our economic development and could not have had any. However, it once again demonstrates how ungrateful and ungracious the Biden-Blinken administration was.”