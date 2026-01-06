Uzbekistan’s Fergana region outlines agricultural plans for 2026
The Fergana region is setting its sights on the stars for agricultural growth in 2026, aiming to hit it out of the park with record production targets and pouring major investments into farming and food-processing projects.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy