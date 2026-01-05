Every time our flag was raised in village or city, Azerbaijan for me was that land - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. During the Patriotic War, land to me was represented by every liberated village, and the place where every martyr died was land to me, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5, Trend reports.

"It is impossible to put into words the feelings I had when I received information about the losses every day,” the President emphasized.

The head of state noted that during the Patriotic War, several changes in the direction of operations and the stoppage of the war on November 10 were aimed at preventing potential losses. “Every time our flag was raised in a village or city, Azerbaijan for me was that land,” he said.

Emphasizing the importance of being constantly ready to protect the motherland, President Ilham Aliyev added: “We must be strong and ready at every moment to defend our land, and I am sure that from now on not a single inch of our territory will fall under anyone’s feet. There is both strength and determination for this, the unity of the people, and a strong Azerbaijani state.”