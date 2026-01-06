Azerbaijani oil prices show uptick

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $1.68, or 2.62%, on January 5 from the previous level, coming in at $65.8 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $1.68, or 2.7%, to $63.96 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $1.65, or 5.17%, to $33.54 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea increased by $1.98, or 3.25%, to $62.96 per barrel

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

