Kazakhstan’s Western Union remittances show decline in November 2025
Photo: Western Union
Outbound remittances from Kazakhstan via Western Union declined in November, with fewer transactions and lower transfer volumes compared to the previous month.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy