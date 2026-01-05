One of Azerbaijan’s goals is to become regional AI hub - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. One of Azerbaijan’s goals is to become a regional Artificial Intelligence hub, an IT hub, and I think we have the potential to do that, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Trend reports.

Noting that Azerbaijan is working with partners on the creation of data centers, the head of state said: “We have plans and already implemented projects related to the creation of a cyber security center and the training of our specialists – we are sending many specialists to train abroad and at the same time organizing training courses in Azerbaijan – so our target is, along with connectivity, to become a hub for AI and for IT. There is potential. There is a strong political will. And of course, we consider American companies as our main partners.”