Major review shaping Kyrgyzstan’s green energy sector in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The development of green energy became one of the key priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s state policy in 2025. Against the backdrop of growing electricity demand and the need to reduce dependence on weather-related factors, the authorities focused on expanding renewable energy capacity, modernizing existing facilities, and attracting investment into new projects.

Dozens of solar and hydropower projects were started or moved forward this year. These projects ranged from building small hydropower plants and getting ready to open big ones to making the country's first large-scale solar power projects. Overall, 2025 marked a shift from isolated initiatives toward a more systematic approach to green energy development, strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s energy security and laying the groundwork for long-term sustainable growth.

Kyrgyzstan updates progress on Orto-Tokoy hydropower plant construction

The construction of the Orto-Tokoy hydropower plant (HPP) in Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul region has reached 65 percent completion in July.

The Orto-Tokoy HPP is one of several strategic projects currently being implemented by the ministry to address the country’s electricity shortage. The project operator, Chakan HPP JSC, said construction is proceeding according to the approved schedule.

To date, workers have built temporary and permanent access roads to the construction site. The builders have completed facilities such as worker camps, material storage warehouses, concrete-mixing units, compensator infrastructure, and power supply systems. Installation of suction pipe cones for all three hydro units has also been carried out, alongside the installation of a 10-ton gantry crane to support the water intake assembly works. Additionally, the 928-meter tunnel has been fully excavated.

Kyrgyzstan discloses progress on Papan hydropower plant project

The groundwork for the Papan hydropower plant in Kyrgyzstan is in full swing. As part of the initial phase, a temporary access road leading to the construction site of the power station has been completed. A portion of specialized construction machinery has already been delivered to the area, marking a significant logistical milestone.

Technical requirements for ensuring a stable temporary electricity supply during the construction period have been finalized. The temporary power supply for the water intake facility has been connected, and an agreement has been signed for the design of a 110 kV transmission line, which will serve as the plant’s main power output line.

Kyrgyzstan’s hydropower station set for full operation by 2026

Nearly 50 percent of the construction work on the Orto-Tokoy Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kyrgyzstan has been completed, with the project on track for completion by mid-2026.

The Orto-Toy Hydropower Station, designed to have a capacity of 21 MW, is being built by JSC Chakan HPP in partnership with China National Machinery Industry Corporation (CHMC). The total construction period is set for 24 months.

Progresses so far:

- Construction of both temporary and permanent access roads;

- Setup of a construction camp, warehouses, concrete plants, and electrical supply infrastructure;

- Drilling of 727 meters out of the planned 928 meters of the diversion tunnel;

- Construction of retaining walls for the discharge channel (868 m³ of concrete);

- Installation of sluice gates and three suction pipe cones;

- Completion of access road work to the water intake facility.

Kyrgyzstan launches construction of small HPPs in its Osh region

The foundation stone has been laid for the construction of a cascade of small hydropower plants (HPPs) and supporting infrastructure in the Kara-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan’s Osh region.

The project includes the launch of construction on four small HPPs — Kurshab-1, Kurshab-2, Kurshab-3, and Kurshab-4 — by MGM Group LLC, with a total installed capacity of 9 MW.

Kyrgyzstan powers ahead with ambitious HPP plans set for 2026 launch

The government of Kyrgyzstan is preparing to commission 12 hydropower plants (HPPs) across the country in 2026, according to a post on social media by Daiyrbek Orunbekov, Head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan.

According to Orunbekov, Kyrgyzstan is gearing up to roll out the following new HPPs next year:

- Jergez HPP – 6.2 MW, Issyk-Kul Region, Ak-Suu District;

- Turgent HPP – 26 MW, Issyk-Kul Region, Ak-Suu District;

- Jeti-Oguz HPP – 6.7 MW, Issyk-Kul Region, Jeti-Oguz District;

- Green Energy HPP – 3.8 MW, Issyk-Kul Region, Issyk-Kul District;

- Mayluu-Suu HPP – 26 MW, Jalal-Abad Region, Mayluu-Suu City;

- Ak-Terek HPP – 4 MW, Issyk-Kul Region, Jeti-Oguz District;

- Orto-Tokoy HPP – 21 MW, Issyk-Kul Region, Ton District;

- Karakol HPP – 18 MW, Jalal-Abad Region, Toktogul District;

- Tüp HPP – 9 MW, Issyk-Kul Region, Tyup District;

- Ak-Suu-2 HPP – 7.2 MW, Chuy Region, Moskva District;

- Ak-Suu-3 HPP – 17.66 MW, Chuy Region, Moskva District;

- Leninpol HPP – 2.3 MW, Talas Region, Bakay-Ata District.

China's Sun Energy Co. set to build solar power plant in Kyrgyzstan's Batken

Chinese company Sun Energy Co. is set to build a solar power plant in the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the Batken region, the plant will be located on a 669.3-hectare plot of land in the village of Ak-Turpak, Kadamjay district. The project will have a capacity of 250 MW and an investment volume of $230 million.

Additionally, solar panels with a capacity of 20 kW have been installed by Sun Energy Co. in the building of the Plenipotentiary Representative’s office in Batken.

Kyrgyzstan strengthens energy sector through new hydropower projects

Kyrgyzstan plans to construct 17 small hydropower plants in 2026 and 19 new hydropower facilities in 2027, said Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

He made this statement at a plenary session of the Jogorku Kenesh (parliament).

According to him, total electricity generation in Kyrgyzstan increased to 117.8 billion kilowatt-hours in 2024.

Kyrgyzstan marks milestone with launch of first solar power plant

A 100-megawatt solar power plant, the first of its kind in Kyrgyzstan, was launched in the Kemin district of the Chui region.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the launch ceremony on December 24.

The plant is expected to generate about 210 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 120,000 tons.

Kyrgyzstan expects Japan’s participation in dev’t of green energy

Kyrgyzstan expects Japan to take part in the development of green energy, including the Kambarata-1 HPP. This was stated by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on December 20 during an official visit to Japan, while addressing the Summit of the "Central Asia plus Japan" Dialogue (CA+JAD).

According to him, cooperation with Japan could play a significant role in the transition to clean energy sources.

Kyrgyzstan accelerates implementation of its Kambarata-2 and Uch-Kurgan HPPs

Kyrgyzstan accelerates implementation of the Kambarata-2 and Uch-Kurgan hydropower plants (HPP).

General Director of Electric Stations JSC, Alpbek Sadyrov, participated in events organized by Chinese Dongfang Electric Corporation and Dongfang Electric Machinery Co. and held bilateral meetings with representatives of China National Electric Engineering Co. (CNEEC) and SinoHydro company in the cities of Chengdu and Deyang.

ADB pledges support for Kambarata-1 hydropower project in Kyrgyzstan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) confirmed plans to mobilize more than $800 million to support two major regional hydropower developments, including Kyrgyzstan’s Kambarata-1 project, during the 24th Ministerial Conference of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program.

In his keynote address, ADB President Masato Kanda emphasized that expanding clean energy infrastructure is central to the bank’s long-term engagement in the region. He noted that Kambarata-1 is among the flagship energy projects ADB aims to help advance as part of its wider investment program through 2030.

ADB ready to support Kyrgyz green energy and transport projects, President Kanda says

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov met Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda to discuss expanding cooperation in infrastructure, energy and agriculture, the presidential office said.

Zhaparov highlighted the ADB’s long-standing partnership with Kyrgyzstan and its role in advancing major projects across key sectors of the economy. He said the country’s steady socio-economic growth was creating favourable conditions for large-scale infrastructure development.

He underscored transport projects as a priority, saying they could help Kyrgyzstan position itself as a "regional hub". Energy and agriculture were also identified as key areas for further collaboration.

Kyrgyz parliament nods to EIB loan ratification for CASA-1000 project in first reading

Kyrgyzstan’s parliament has approved in the first reading a draft law ratifying a financial contract with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to provide additional funding for the Central Asia-South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000).

The CASA-1000 project involves the construction of infrastructure to export clean hydroelectric power generated in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan. Construction work on CASA-1000 facilities in both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was completed in 2025.

Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov said during a parliamentary session that the agreement is intended to enhance energy security, ensure stable grid operations, improve water resource management, boost export potential, and expand electricity generation capacity.

Kyrgyzstan puts new energy facilities into operation

Kyrgyzstan has commissioned 11 new facilities in the energy sector.

The newly commissioned facilities include four small hydropower plants—Aksy HPP (4.75 MW) in Kyzyl-Köl village, Aksy District, Jalal-Abad Region; Issyk-Ata-2 HPP (4 MW) in Issyk-Ata District, Chuy Region; Boz-Uchuk HPP (5.5 MW) in Zhany-Aryk village, Ak-Suu District, Issyk-Kul Region; and Koy-Suu HPP (9 MW) in Issyk-Kul District, Issyk-Kul Region.

Kyrgyzstan puts new energy facilities into operation

Kyrgyzstan has commissioned 11 new facilities in the energy sector. The newly commissioned facilities include four small hydropower plants—Aksy HPP (4.75 MW) in Kyzyl-Köl village, Aksy District, Jalal-Abad Region; Issyk-Ata-2 HPP (4 MW) in Issyk-Ata District, Chuy Region; Boz-Uchuk HPP (5.5 MW) in Zhany-Aryk village, Ak-Suu District, Issyk-Kul Region; and Koy-Suu HPP (9 MW) in Issyk-Kul District, Issyk-Kul Region.

In addition, two coal mines—Kozho-Kelenskoye and Beshburkhan—have been commissioned, along with two production workshops: a transformer repair workshop at Jalal-Abad Electric Network Enterprise and a reinforced concrete products workshop at Osh Electric Network Enterprise.

Kyrgyzstan nears launch of Shamshy small HPP

The Shamshy small hydropower plant (HPP), located in Kyrgyzstan’s Chuy region, is scheduled to be commissioned in September 2025, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Energy.

Construction works are expected to be completed by the end of August. As of August 2025, the main hydraulic facility has been finalized, while the settling basin is 95 percent complete, with remaining works focused on the emergency spillway. Installation of the pressure pipeline has reached 80 percent, while the machine hall construction stands at 30 percent, with wall installation underway. The derivation canal has been built by 85 percent, and the 10 kV power line has been completed. A hydroturbine has been delivered from the Czech Republic, and four surveillance cameras have been installed.

The plant is being built with the support of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund. With a capacity of 1.7 MW, it will generate up to 10 million kWh of electricity annually, covering around 10 percent of the Chuy district’s yearly demand.

Kyrgyzstan and Russia plan major solar power project in Issyk-Kul

Russia and Kyrgyzstan are planning the construction of a large solar power plant in the Issyk-Kul region, President Vladimir Putin told media following talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

The project forms part of a broader energy cooperation program, which also includes the modernization of hydroelectric power plants and the development of renewable energy infrastructure across the country. The Issyk-Kul solar plant is set to be a game changer for Kyrgyzstan’s clean energy capacity, helping to shore up the country’s energy security in leaps and bounds.

"This large solar power plant is planned for joint construction in the Issyk-Kul region," Putin said at a joint media briefing.

He highlighted the project’s role in diversifying Kyrgyzstan’s energy mix and promoting sustainable development.

The proposed solar power plant project is situated within an ongoing energy partnership focused heavily on hydropower. A significant fact is the 2012 Agreement between the governments of Russia and Kyrgyzstan regarding the construction and operation of the Kambar-Ata-1 HPP (Hydroelectric Power Plant) and the Upper Naryn Cascade of HPPs. Even though the 2012 deal regarding the HPP cascade was called off by Kyrgyzstan, the promise to spruce up the current infrastructure is still alive. Specifically, Russian technical and financial support has been channeled into the ongoing modernization of major Soviet-era HPPs, such as the Toktogul HPP, which is the largest power generation facility in the country. This modernization effort is crucial, as HPPs currently account for nearly 90 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total electricity generation.

Kyrgyzstan taps solar, hydropower, and efficiency to slash emissions by 2035

Kyrgyzstan is advancing its climate commitments through a series of energy sector measures designed to significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the "With Measures" (WM) scenario, the country plans to reduce emissions by approximately 2.67 million tons of CO₂ equivalent by 2030, rising to nearly 2.79 million tons by 2035. Key initiatives include the construction of a 300 MW solar power plant in Toru-Aygyr, scheduled for completion in 2026, and the modernization of the Toktogul and Uch-Kurgan hydroelectric power plants by 2027, contributing a combined reduction of over 320,000 tons of CO₂.

Kyrgyzstan and Hungary forge partnership for major solar power initiative

Hungarian Electron Holding and the National Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to build solar power plants with a combined capacity of up to 300 MW, with planned investments exceeding $300 million.

The agreement was finalized during the Hungarian-Kyrgyz Business Forum, which convened approximately 40 companies from both nations to explore opportunities for economic cooperation and investment. This initiative is anticipated to bolster Kyrgyzstan's renewable energy sector and support the country’s efforts to expand its clean energy capacity.

The Kyrgyz Republic has set a national goal to raise the amount of green energy (not including large-scale hydropower) in its total energy supply to 10 percent by 2040. This is meant to improve energy security and diversify the country's energy mix, which currently depends on hydropower.

Kyrgyzstan opens Kara-Kul hydropower plant

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov today officially inaugurated the Kara-Kul Hydropower Plant in the Jalal-Abad region.

The plant, located at the mouth of the Kara-Suu River in Kara-Kul city, features two units with a total capacity of 18 MW and is expected to generate 104 million kWh annually. This will reduce the country’s electricity deficit by around 2.5% and strengthen power supply to Kara-Kul and the Toktogul cascade of HPPs.

Kyrgyzstan kicks off construction of solar power plant in scenic Issyk-Kul

Construction has commenced on a new solar power plant in Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul region, subsequent to the signing of a supplemental agreement between the Ministry of Energy, Sonningdale Limited, and CAREC LLC..

The project in the village of Kyzyl-Oruk is expected to improve Kyrgyzstan's green energy capacity, make the country's energy security stronger, and bring in more foreign investment. The updated agreement lays out the important details, such as each party's duties, promises to ensure project stability, steps for dealing with possible issues, and the relevant laws.

Kyrgyzstan and Chinese firms strike deal to power up new solar plant

The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan has signed an investment agreement and memorandum of understanding with States Technology Co., Limited, San Energy Co., and POWERCHINA during the Suzhou International Forum.

The investment deal says that a 250 MW solar power plant will be built in the village of Ak-Turpak in the Batken region. The plant will cover almost 670 hectares. It will start to be built in 2025, and it will be ready to be used in 2027. The power that is made will be sent to the national grid, which will make the energy more stable for people who live in the Ak-Turpak rural area.

In addition, a memorandum with POWERCHINA was signed to facilitate investment attraction and financing for major energy projects. It envisions joint research, training programs for energy specialists, and studies on the development of floating solar power plants on the Toktogul Reservoir.