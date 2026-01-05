Our entire policy is both socially and investment-oriented - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Our entire policy is both socially and investment-oriented, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5, Trend reports.

"There must be a very delicate balance, an equilibrium between the two,” the head of state added.

Noting that Azerbaijan, by carrying out economic reforms and implementing oil and gas projects, primarily channeled the obtained revenues into the social sphere, the head of state said: “During the occupation, our main expenses were associated with the military, then with education, then with the internally displaced persons. That is, during the occupation, we provided more than 300,000 internally displaced persons with new houses and apartments, more than 100 settlements were built.”

“The violations that existed in this area in the past are being eliminated, injustices are being rectified, and a transparent mechanism is being put in place. This has given us the opportunity to implement several major social reform packages. To be more exact, five social reform packages have been implemented over the past seven years. These reforms have covered 4 million people, amounting to approximately 8 billion manats,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.