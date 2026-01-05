We do not live in world based on UN Charter; we live on land, therefore we must be strong - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Unfortunately, the norms and principles of international law do not function, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan was one of the first victims of the failure of international law,” the President added.

The head of state noted that four resolutions of the UN Security Council demanding the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijani territories remained only on paper for 27 years, emphasizing that had Azerbaijan not liberated its lands by force, those resolutions would have remained unimplemented indefinitely.

Recalling that over the past five years since the Second Karabakh War the new realities have been accepted by the entire world, including the international community, leading countries, and influential international organizations, the President of Azerbaijan stated: “We do not live in a world based on paper—the UN Charter. We live on the land. Therefore, we must be strong, and this is what we are striving to do. I recommend this to every country.”