Governance model applied in Garabagh and East Zangezur can perhaps be applied to entire country - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The governance model applied in Garabagh and East Zangezur can one day be applied to different parts of the country, perhaps to the country as a whole, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Trend reports.

“This is an operational, flexible administrative method that requires the participation of fewer officials. In any case, for our general development, every person, especially an official, must work with his heart, particularly after such a magnificent and historic Victory, when there is such a positive mood in society. We have all been living the last five years, as they say, as a proud and happy nation. Therefore, we should not tolerate problems in society or the arbitrariness of officials. We should all be more intolerant of this, including myself,” the head of state noted.