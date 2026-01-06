Uzbekistan, Pakistan outline priorities for further cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 6. Uzbekistan and Pakistan have discussed current issues of their strategic partnership and identified priority areas for further cooperation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The discussion took place during a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhromjon Aloyev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Pakistan to Uzbekistan Ahmed Farooq.

The parties reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres. Special emphasis was placed on the itinerary of forthcoming collaborative visits and events at multiple tiers.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Pakistan reached nearly $450 million from January through October 2025, with Uzbekistan’s exports accounting for about $320 million, highlighting the growing momentum in economic ties between the two countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel