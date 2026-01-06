Azerbaijan spotlights use of LED technologies in lighting its liberated areas (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. LED technologies are used to light Azerbaijan's liberated areas, the Ministry of Energy said in a statement, Trend reports.

In accordance with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's policy on the development of the liberated territories as a Green Energy Zone, along with the expansion of the use of renewable energy potential in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, the application of modern technologies that ensure energy efficiency is also being consistently implemented.

In this context, LED technologies, which are distinguished by their low energy consumption, long service life, and low maintenance costs compared to traditional lighting systems, are one of the main factors ensuring the sustainable development of green energy zones. As an integral part of the infrastructure of modern urban planning and settlements, LED-based and solar-powered hybrid lighting systems are currently widely used in liberated areas.

So far, more than 7,000 LED-based lighting devices have been installed in these areas. Approximately 40 percent of them, or 3,000 units, are solar-powered hybrid systems. LED technologies are mainly used in the lighting of newly constructed streets and highways in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Shusha, Khojaly, Lachin, Aghdara, and other cities and districts.

In a number of settlements, light poles equipped with monocrystalline solar panels and operating in autonomous mode have been installed, which allows minimizing dependence on the centralized power grid. As the restoration and reconstruction work continues in stages, these figures are expected to increase further in the coming years.

According to international practice, street lighting in residential areas accounts for approximately 2-5% of total electricity consumption. In recent years, this figure has been halved in a number of countries as a result of the transition to LED and solar-based systems.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel