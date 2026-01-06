Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange facilitates key transactions across multiple sectors

Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

Over the past week, Turkmenistan’s State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange facilitated several transactions, primarily involving the export of chemical products and cement, along with domestic procurements of industrial goods and textiles, reflecting the country's ongoing engagement in both foreign and domestic markets.

