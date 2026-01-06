Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of January 6, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 1 currency went up, while 44 currencies fell compared to January 5.

The official rate for $1 is 980,866 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,149,087 rials. On January 5 the euro was priced at 1,158,511 rials.

Currency Rial on January 6 Rial on January 5 1 US dollar USD 980,866 988,262 1 British pound GBP 1,326,555 1,330,254 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,237,689 1,247,592 1 Swedish króna SEK 106,794 107,239 1 Norwegian krone NOK 97,763 98,186 1 Danish krone DKK 153,800 155,060 1 Indian rupee INR 10,871 10,980 1 UAE Dirham AED 267,084 269,098 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 3,192,993 3,212,155 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 350,026 352,974 100 Japanese yen JPY 627,363 630,107 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 125,996 126,843 1 Omani rial OMR 2,549,157 2,567,720 1 Canadian dollar CAD 712,932 719,750 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 567,737 570,136 1 South African rand ZAR 59,957 59,915 1 Turkish lira TRY 22,795 22,966 1 Russian ruble RUB 12,127 12,343 1 Qatari riyal QAR 269,469 271,501 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 74,834 75,417 1 Syrian pound SYP 89 89 1 Australian dollar AUD 658,863 661,410 1 Saudi riyal SAR 261,564 263,537 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 2,608,686 2,628,356 1 Singapore dollar SGD 764,198 768,291 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 801,910 808,311 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 31,640 31,946 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 467 471 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 679,110 685,899 1 Libyan dinar LYD 180,840 182,392 1 Chinese yuan CNY 140,310 141,392 100 Thai baht THB 3,135,101 3,136,870 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 240,875 243,762 1,000 South Korean won KRW 678,745 684,994 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,383,450 1,393,882 1 euro EUR 1,149,087 1,158,511 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 191,246 195,099 1 Georgian lari GEL 330,258 367,307 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 58,557 59,134 1 Afghan afghani AFN 14,843 14,992 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 330,258 336,736 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 576,980 580,744 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,660,046 1,680,045 1 Tajik somoni TJS 106,069 106,878 1 Turkmen manat TMT 280,493 282,361 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,243 3,263

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,549,431 rials and $1 costs 1,322,602 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 1,504,303 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 1,284,080 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.41-1.44 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.66-1.69 million rials.

