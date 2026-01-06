Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 6

Economy Materials 6 January 2026 09:25 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 6

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of January 6, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 1 currency went up, while 44 currencies fell compared to January 5.

The official rate for $1 is 980,866 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,149,087 rials. On January 5 the euro was priced at 1,158,511 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 6

Rial on January 5

1 US dollar

USD

980,866

988,262

1 British pound

GBP

1,326,555

1,330,254

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,237,689

1,247,592

1 Swedish króna

SEK

106,794

107,239

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

97,763

98,186

1 Danish krone

DKK

153,800

155,060

1 Indian rupee

INR

10,871

10,980

1 UAE Dirham

AED

267,084

269,098

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

3,192,993

3,212,155

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

350,026

352,974

100 Japanese yen

JPY

627,363

630,107

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

125,996

126,843

1 Omani rial

OMR

2,549,157

2,567,720

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

712,932

719,750

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

567,737

570,136

1 South African rand

ZAR

59,957

59,915

1 Turkish lira

TRY

22,795

22,966

1 Russian ruble

RUB

12,127

12,343

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

269,469

271,501

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

74,834

75,417

1 Syrian pound

SYP

89

89

1 Australian dollar

AUD

658,863

661,410

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

261,564

263,537

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

2,608,686

2,628,356

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

764,198

768,291

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

801,910

808,311

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

31,640

31,946

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

467

471

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

679,110

685,899

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

180,840

182,392

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

140,310

141,392

100 Thai baht

THB

3,135,101

3,136,870

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

240,875

243,762

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

678,745

684,994

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,383,450

1,393,882

1 euro

EUR

1,149,087

1,158,511

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

191,246

195,099

1 Georgian lari

GEL

330,258

367,307

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

58,557

59,134

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

14,843

14,992

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

330,258

336,736

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

576,980

580,744

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,660,046

1,680,045

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

106,069

106,878

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

280,493

282,361

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,243

3,263

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,549,431 rials and $1 costs 1,322,602 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 1,504,303 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 1,284,080 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.41-1.44 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.66-1.69 million rials.

