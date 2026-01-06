Iran’s service sector lending climbs steadily in 8M2025
Lending to Iran's service sector by local banks saw significant growth during the first eight months of the current Iranian year. The total amount of loans extended to the sector reflected a notable increase compared to the previous year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy