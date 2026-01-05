Oxford Insights determines Georgia's AI readiness level
Oxford Insights has published the Government AI Readiness Index 2025, assessing how prepared governments are to adopt artificial intelligence. The report places Georgia in the middle tier globally.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy